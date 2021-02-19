Left Menu

SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman

Earlier talking reporters, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, Fourteen days ago, we gave a notice for the removal of the acting chairman of the UP Legislative Council.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:13 IST
Samajwadi Party legislators on Friday challenged the appointment of BJP member Kunwar Manvendra Singh as the acting chairman of the UP Legislative Council and walked out from the House when the presiding officer rejected their plea for moving a no-confidence motion against him.

The notice served under Rule 143 and signed by Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) Naresh Uttam and Rajpal Kashyap was rejected by presiding officer Suresh Kumar Tripathi, citing rules. Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan said though he was not questioning the decision of the Chair, he was unhappy with his party not getting its due despite being in majority in the House. All SP members staged a walkout shouting slogans against the government. Governor Anandiben Patel had last month administered the oath of the protem chariman to Manvendra Singh. The Samajwadi Party having 51 members in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council had objected to it and demanded election for the post, stressing that since the party was in majority in the house, its candidate should be made the chairman. Earlier talking reporters, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said,'' Fourteen days ago, we gave a notice for the removal of the acting chairman of the UP Legislative Council. It was accepted. The notice was given 14 days ago under the rules. When the Samajwadi Party is in majority, then the acting chairman is only for administering oath to members and not for running the House.'' PTI SLM SAB RDKRDK

