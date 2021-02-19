Left Menu

Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

After Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded in the House that the issue of the protest against the farm laws be taken up immediately, the chief minister said the dalaals brokers were worried as now the money is directly going into the accounts of farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:22 IST
Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the ''brokers'' who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkout in protest. The issue had also come up when the House assembled in the morning, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for an hour in two phases. After Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded in the House that the issue of the protest against the farm laws be taken up immediately, the chief minister said the ''dalaals'' (brokers) were worried as now the money is directly going into the accounts of farmers. ''People who are indulging in brokerage ('dalaali’) by deceiving the farmers are worried over the fact that the money is directly going to their accounts. Today, farmers are getting their receipt on smartphones,” he said, adding that the system of brokerage has ceased to exist. In an attack on the SP whose legislators staged a walkout along with other Opposition parties, Adityanath said, ''They do not have the courage to accept the truth and hence they fled. It is surprising that the SP is talking about farmers, youth and women. The anti-land mafia task force has freed 67,000 hectares. Most of the land was grabbed by them (SP) while in power from farmers.” The CM said tthe land freed from mafias is being used in the defence corridor, for the welfare of farmers and cow sheds. Adityanath claimed that the truth is that the Opposition does not have anything to do with farmers. ''Every work is seen by them through the lens of politics and being used for vested political interests,” he said. Later addressing mediapersons outside the Assembly, Chaudhary said ''only a broker will recognise another broker''. ''They have forgotten parliamentary language and etiquette. They are themselves brokers of Adani and Ambani. The prime minister and the chief minister are brokers of Adani and Ambani. The Opposition is in support of farmers,'' Chaudhary added. Chaudhary said farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the laws for close to three months now and over 200 of them have died during the course of the agitation.

“Of them, two were from UP. No Union minister, chief minister or any BJP leader has gone there to pay their tributes. This is the most important issue before the country but the government is ignoring it. The government does not want to have a discussion on it and the chief minister got up to make a speech,'' he said. Congress MLAs Akhtar Masood and Naresh Saini said the government that talks of doubling the income of farmers has not increased even a single rupee for sugarcane farmers. ''Our demand was that the proceedings of the House be adjourned and discussions be held on this but this government is insensitive. Hence, the Congress staged a walkout from the House,'' they said. The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget session on Friday got off to a stormy start over the farmers' issue with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanding immediate discussion on the topic, leading to the adjournment of the house for an hour in two phases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet Incs Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...

Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

The railways said on Friday that the rail roko agitation by farmers had negligible impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 per cent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services.Su...

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at higher temperatures

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing for it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.An app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021