Left Menu

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days and heaped praise on their culture and traditions. Both states were created on this day in 1987.Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage, and a strong commitment to India's development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:18 IST
PM Modi greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days and heaped praise on their culture and traditions.

Both states were created on this day in 1987.

''Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage, and a strong commitment to India's development. May Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress,'' Modi tweeted. ''Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment to living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state's continuous growth,'' he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Something weve never seen - Mars rover beams back selfie from moment before landingNASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabet...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021