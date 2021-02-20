Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to address Meghalaya MLAs

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:06 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker to address Meghalaya MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla willaddress the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly duringhis two-day visit to the state later this month, officialssaid on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had invited the LokSabha Speaker to visit the state, they said.

Birla is scheduled to address the state legislators onFebruary 25. He will also inspect the construction of the newMeghalaya Assembly building at New Shillong, according to astatement from the Assembly The new assembly building is being built at a cost ofRs 127 crore.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh inspected theconstruction of the new Assembly building at New Shillong onFriday.

Metbah said that the construction work has beenprogressing at a smooth pace and the contactor is confident ofhanding over the new building to the state government byFebruary 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021