Lok Sabha Speaker to address Meghalaya MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla willaddress the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly duringhis two-day visit to the state later this month, officialssaid on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had invited the LokSabha Speaker to visit the state, they said.

Birla is scheduled to address the state legislators onFebruary 25. He will also inspect the construction of the newMeghalaya Assembly building at New Shillong, according to astatement from the Assembly The new assembly building is being built at a cost ofRs 127 crore.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh inspected theconstruction of the new Assembly building at New Shillong onFriday.

Metbah said that the construction work has beenprogressing at a smooth pace and the contactor is confident ofhanding over the new building to the state government byFebruary 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)