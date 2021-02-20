Cong workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

Former Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said he and several other Congress leaders andworkers were detained here by the police on Saturday duringthe state-wide half-day 'bandh' called by his party to protestagainst the rising fuel prices.

The call for half-day bandh has so far evoked mixedresponse as many shops in Bhopal and elsewhere could be seenfunctioning as usual.

While the ruling BJP said the bandh has failed, theopposition Congress claimed that it has received a goodresponse.

Talking to PTI, Sharma said, ''I was detained from thebus stop number 6 with other Congressmen while we wererequesting the shop owners to get the shutters down.'' ''I have been brought to the central jail campus withother Congressmen,'' he added.

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta accused theBJP government of forcibly keeping the shops open.

''Our bandh is getting a good response,'' he claimed.

State BJP's chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya saidthe Congress has no bearing in the state and its bandh hascompletely failed.

In a few districts of the state, including Indore,there were reports of standoffs between the police and theprotesters.

''Police came to my petrol pump and asked us to openit. On the other hand, the Congressmen are requesting us tokeep the facility shut,'' an owner of a petrol pump told PTI.

''We are caught in the crosshairs,'' he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath had on Friday urgedthe people to join in the 'bandh' in order to ''wake up thegovernment over the soaring prices of petrol, diesel andcooking gas''.

Meanwhile, MP Petrol Pump Owners' Associationsecretary Nakul Sharma said that additive-mixed petrol of aleading oil marketing company is now priced at Rs 102.26 perlitre, while regular per litre petrol is being sold at Rs98.58 and diesel at Rs 89.21 in Bhopal.

