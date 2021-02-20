Left Menu

Cong workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:16 IST
Cong workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

Former Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said he and several other Congress leaders andworkers were detained here by the police on Saturday duringthe state-wide half-day 'bandh' called by his party to protestagainst the rising fuel prices.

The call for half-day bandh has so far evoked mixedresponse as many shops in Bhopal and elsewhere could be seenfunctioning as usual.

While the ruling BJP said the bandh has failed, theopposition Congress claimed that it has received a goodresponse.

Talking to PTI, Sharma said, ''I was detained from thebus stop number 6 with other Congressmen while we wererequesting the shop owners to get the shutters down.'' ''I have been brought to the central jail campus withother Congressmen,'' he added.

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta accused theBJP government of forcibly keeping the shops open.

''Our bandh is getting a good response,'' he claimed.

State BJP's chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya saidthe Congress has no bearing in the state and its bandh hascompletely failed.

In a few districts of the state, including Indore,there were reports of standoffs between the police and theprotesters.

''Police came to my petrol pump and asked us to openit. On the other hand, the Congressmen are requesting us tokeep the facility shut,'' an owner of a petrol pump told PTI.

''We are caught in the crosshairs,'' he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath had on Friday urgedthe people to join in the 'bandh' in order to ''wake up thegovernment over the soaring prices of petrol, diesel andcooking gas''.

Meanwhile, MP Petrol Pump Owners' Associationsecretary Nakul Sharma said that additive-mixed petrol of aleading oil marketing company is now priced at Rs 102.26 perlitre, while regular per litre petrol is being sold at Rs98.58 and diesel at Rs 89.21 in Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian men's hockey team set to tour Germany and Belgium

After a year since they last played an international match, the Indian mens hockey team will be traveling to Europe where they will play two matches each against Germany and Great Britain national teams during the 17-day tour. The 22-member...

IPL 2021: Got what we wanted, happy with our buys in auction, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that is happy with how his franchised fared at the mini-auction and he believes that the new buys will help the franchise in winning the Indian Premier League IPL this yea...

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with ye...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021