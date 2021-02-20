TNCC chief, Kanimozhi, condemn police action on Cong MP

The arrest of Congress MP SJothimani in Karur on Saturday evoked strong protest from theCongress and DMK, which condemned the ''repressive action'' and''heavy handedness'' of the police in forcibly removing theleader agitating against removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

While DMK MP Kanimozhi, representing the Thoothukudiconstituency, claimed that the arrival of chief minister KPalaniswami to Karur had triggered the police to indulge inthe ''shameful action,'' Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC)chief K S Alagiri alleged that the police handling was''repressive'' and ''inhuman.'' The Karur Congress MP was arrested for allegedly staginga protest against the decision to remove the bust-sized statueof Mahatma Gandhi and replace it with a new bronze sculpture.

Citing renovation, the Karur municipality removed thestatue and the new statue has been readied for inauguration onFebruary 21.

''I condemn this heavy handedness by the police inarresting Congress MP Jothimani and DMK party workers who wereprotesting in Karur against the removal of Gandhiji's statue.

The arrival of the CM triggered this shameful policeaction, highlighting the AIDMKs undemocratic ways,'' Kanimozhisaid in a tweet.

Taking strong exception to the arrest, Alagiri claimedhis party MP was peacefully protesting the removal of Gandhistatue from Karur Lighthouse Roundtana, where the bust of theFather of the Nation was installed 60 years ago.

He said in a statement here, Jothimani, accompanied byparty workers, were protesting against the substandard work inerecting the new statue.

''The police handling, especially in bodily removing theelected representative who was protesting in a democratic way,and subsequently arresting her was repressive and inhuman,Alagiri said in the statement.

In Karur, before her arrest, Jothimani claimed that theold statue was installed nearly 70 years ago to mark the deathof Mahatma Gandhi.

This was removed without assigning any valid reason onFriday, she said.

''Where is the protection for women in (chief minister K)Palaniswami's rule that treats a woman Member of Parliamentwith such disrespect?'' Jothimani asked and alleged that theconstruction work at the new statue was substandard and thestructure crumbled by mere touch.

''If this substandard construction collapses, people'slives will be in danger,'' she tweeted.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore too condemnedthe arrest and sought action against the officials concerned.

Mahatma's statute must be reinstated, he said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Sevadal condemned the''atrocious behaviour'' of the state government and the policefor suppressing dissent.'' PTI JSPROH ROH

