Left Menu

Furfura Sharif's ISF to meet Cong-Left alliance for seat-sharing today

The newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui will hold a meeting with the Left Front and Congress on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing in the alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:07 IST
Furfura Sharif's ISF to meet Cong-Left alliance for seat-sharing today
Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui will hold a meeting with the Left Front and Congress on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing in the alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

"We are still in discussions with each other regarding the seats in North 24 Parganas and Howrah in particular. We will hold a meeting today. With the Left Front, our discussions have gone far. We are in discussion with the Congress party as well. However, the numbers are yet to be finalised," ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui told ANI. Since February 16, two rounds of meetings took place between Congress, Left and the ISF.

Earlier, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed that the final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal Assembly elections is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give 'space' to other parties interested in this alliance. Notably, parties like Indian Secular Front, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be part of the Left-Congress alliance for the Bengal polls, said Chowdhury.

Before ISF's emergence into the alliance, the Congress party and the Left Front held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021