Furfura Sharif's ISF to meet Cong-Left alliance for seat-sharing today

By Joymala Bagchi The newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui will hold a meeting with the Left Front and Congress on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing in the alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

"We are still in discussions with each other regarding the seats in North 24 Parganas and Howrah in particular. We will hold a meeting today. With the Left Front, our discussions have gone far. We are in discussion with the Congress party as well. However, the numbers are yet to be finalised," ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui told ANI. Since February 16, two rounds of meetings took place between Congress, Left and the ISF.

Earlier, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed that the final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal Assembly elections is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give 'space' to other parties interested in this alliance. Notably, parties like Indian Secular Front, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be part of the Left-Congress alliance for the Bengal polls, said Chowdhury.

Before ISF's emergence into the alliance, the Congress party and the Left Front held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

