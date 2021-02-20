Left Menu

Include more information on N-E region in national syllabus: Meghalaya CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:18 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister ConradK Sangma on Saturday said there is need to include moreinformation on the culture and history of northeastern regionin the national syllabus.

This, he said, would help to promote nationalintegration.

Sangma was virtually participating at the NITI AayogGoverning Council meeting where Arunachal Chief Minister PemaKhandu had also made a similar suggestion.

''In the @NITIAayog Governing Council meeting chairedby @narendramodi ji, honble CM Arunachal Pradesh@PemaKhanduBJP ji gave a wonderful suggestion of includingmore info on north east culture chapters in national syllabus.

It will go a long way in building national integration,'' thechief minister tweeted.

Sangma also stressed the importance of strengtheningcooperative federalism.

''In #NitiAayog's Governing Council meet with PM@narendramodi ji, Lt Governors & CMs, stressed on the need tostrengthen cooperative federalism through Sister-Staterelationship & the role GoI can play in fostering reciprocaleconomic development for States,'' he added.

