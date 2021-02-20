Left Menu

PTI | Gorakhpur/Basti | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:53 IST
Om Birla unfurls 100-ft-high Tricolour in UP's Basti, offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday unfurled a 100-foot-high Tricolor at Shastri Chowk in Basti, saying it unites people and makes them realise that despite diversity, they are one.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also visited the Gorakhnath temple at Gorakhpur and offered prayers there. Addressing the Basti Mahotsava as the chief guest, Birla said India is the biggest democracy in the world and people's continuous participation in the election process shows how much faith they have in it. After unfurling the flag, Birla said the Tricolour unites people of the country and makes them realise that despite diversity, they are one. ''We try to make the government aware about people's issues through Parliament and also put in efforts to strengthen the democratic institutions so that their expectations and hopes could be fulfilled,'' he added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also praised state government's ''One District, One Product'' scheme besides releasing a book, ''Basti Atit se Vartaman Tak''. ''Every village, district and city has its own heritage and it is required to give national and international stage to it. The state scheme One District, One Product is providing market to local products at the national and international level,'' Birla said. Birla said once the country was dependent for raw material on other countries but with the hard work of the youth and scientists, now it is not only fulfilling the countrymen's requirements but also helping others if required.

Earlier on his arrival at Gorakhpur, he visited the Gorakhnath temple and offered prayers amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Dumariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan and Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey were present on the occasion. Birla told reporters in Gorakhpur that he is fortunate to have got an opportunity to visit the temple, which gives spiritual knowledge, inspiration and moral values.

To a question on increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder, he said the work of Parliament is to have discussion on all important issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

