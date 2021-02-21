BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader and MP,Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJP's slogan of''double engine government'' (same party rule in Centre as wellas state) in poll-bound West Bengal, alleging that the saffronparty wants this mechanism to misappropriate public money.

The slogan also proved that the BJP-led government atthe Centre has not been helping West Bengal as the party isnot in power in the state, claimed Banerjee, also thepresident of the Trinamool Congress youth wing.

BJP leaders are harping on the ''double enginegovernment'' saying it will spur growth and development in WestBengal where the assembly election is likely to be held inApril-May.

The saffron party is trying to bribe voters bypromising them money under the PM Kisan Scheme, the DiamondHarbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee, alleged.

''The BJP is saying that they want a double enginegovernment in the state. Why do they want a double enginegovernment in the state? So that they can siphon off publicmoney and go scot-free,'' he said while addressing a rally atNagrakata in North Bengals Jalpaiguri district.

''They (the Centre) did not do anything for Bengal asthere was no double engine government in West Bengal. This isthe character of the BJP government. They don't do anythingfor non-BJP ruled states,'' he said.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they had promised togive Rs 15 lakh to every citizen but people did not get asingle paisa in the last seven years, Banerjee said.

''Now they are trying to bribe the people of the state,the farmers, by saying that if they come to power, Rs 18,000will be given to them. This is just another attempt to foolthe masses,'' he said.

The BJP has been saying that if voted to power in thestate, it will ensure that each farmer of the state gets Rs18,000 in arrears under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Referring to the TMCs newly launched poll slogan --'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter),portraying Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal, he said,''We will never bow our heads before people sitting in Delhi.

The people of Bengal will have faith in their daughter MamataBanerjee,'' he said.

On the party's ''Jai Bangla'' poll cry which the BJPsays is a slogan used in Bangladesh, the youth leader saidthat if it was so, from where the saffron party leaders gotthe ''Sonar Bangla'' (golden Bengal) slogan.

He reminded the people that the national anthem ofBangladesh is ''Amar Sonar Bangla''.

BJP leaders frequently say they want to make ''SonarBangla'' after ousting the TMC government from the state in theassembly election.