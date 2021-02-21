Left Menu

Trump to address CPAC about Republican Party future and conservative movement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 03:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will address next week's Conservative Political Action Conference and speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, a source familiar with the plan said on Saturday.

The CPAC meeting will be held in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 25-28, with Trump speaking on the final day.

