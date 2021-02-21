Left Menu

Kotia issue: Odisha's LoP urges Andhra Pradesh CM to maintain status quo

The activities of Andhra governmentare going against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling in1968 to maintain status quo, Naik said in the letter.The BJP leader, who hails from the Kalahandi district,said that Kotia gram panchayat has always been a part of thehistory of Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:35 IST
Kotia issue: Odisha's LoP urges Andhra Pradesh CM to maintain status quo

Leader of Opposition inOdisha Assembly P K Naik has urged Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to respect the spirit of co-operative federal structure of the nation and maintain statusquo in border areas ordered by the Supreme Court.

The senior BJP leader in a letter to Reddy on Saturdayalleged that Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram districtadministration not only conducted rural polls in the Kotiaregion of Odisha's Koraput district, but also tried to holdelections in some villages of Rayagada district.

Naik in the letter also alleged that Andhra Pradesh'sSrikakulam district administration also tried to conduct pollsin some villages of Ganjam and Gajapati districts andVishakapatnam district administration in some villages ofMalkangiri district.

The Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly allegedthat Andhra Pradesh has violated the status quo order, whichwas passed by the Supreme Court on the basis of consent ofboth states.

''This is not only against the spirit of theconstitution, but also against the spirit of the federalstructure of the country. The activities of Andhra governmentare going against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling in1968 to maintain status quo,'' Naik said in the letter.

The BJP leader, who hails from the Kalahandi district,said that Kotia gram panchayat has always been a part of thehistory of Odisha. The Andhra Pradesh government's demand thatthese areas belong to them is ''baseless'', he said Naik said both Andhra and Odisha have a very strongcultural relationship for thousand of years. ''We should carryforward our relationship not fighting for the lands,'' he said.

The Leader of Opposition also requested the AndhraPradesh chief minister to instruct the three districtadministrations to obey the Supreme Court ruling and respectthe spirit of the cooperative federal structure of the nation.

PTI AAMRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut should be called 'mahan nrityangana', says MP Cong leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said he has advised his party colleague MLA Sukhdev Panse to call actor Kangana Ranaut a mahan nrityangana great dancer with immense knowledge about various t...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, k...

New edu policy reflects Modi govt's commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development, and empowerment of all Indian languages.In a message on the occasion of Interna...

Indian man robbed of Rs 55,30,806 in Dubai

A 33-year-old Indian man in Dubai has been robbed of Rs 55,30,806 by a gang of four women after being lured into a fake massage parlor through a dating app, according to a media report.The case was heard at the Dubai Court of First Instance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021