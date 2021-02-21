Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut should be called 'mahan nrityangana', says MP Cong leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said he has advised his party colleague MLA Sukhdev Panse to call actor Kangana Ranaut a 'mahan nrityangana' (great dancer) with immense knowledge about various topics.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:52 IST
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Verma's comment came on the controversy that erupted after Panse called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a 'nachne gaane waali mahila'.

Addressing media, Verma said he had advised Panse to call Ranaut a 'mahan nrityangana' with immense knowledge about various topics including issues of farmers and labourers. "Recently she called farmers terrorist. But when a girl was raped in Bhopal Kangana did not shed a single tear. Even BJP was shaken with the word 'nachne gaane wali'. Narottam Mishra said that he will offer her protection, but he will not give security to the women who are being raped," said Verma.

Singh also commented on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement to change the name of Hoshangabad city in the state to Narmadapuram and said, "They (BJP government in the state) can change whatever names they like, people of the state will change them." The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress is opposing the shooting of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Dhakaad', which is currently going on in Sarni area of Betul district, following the actor's remark on protesting farmers. (ANI)

