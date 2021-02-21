Left Menu

Gujarat civic polls: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth here for electionto the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and expressedconfidence that the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat.

Voting is currently underway for elections to sixmunicipal corporationsin Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The BJP has ruled the six corporations for lastseveral terms.

Shah, who is enrolled as a voter here, exercised hisfranchise at a polling booth in Naranpura sub-divisionaloffice of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation along with hisfamily members.

After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader and hisfamily members also offered prayers at the Kamnath Mahadevtemple located nearby.

Later, talking to reporters, Shah expressed confidencethat the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat.

''The BJP has emerged victorious across the countryunder the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I amsure that Gujarat, from where the BJP's victory journeystarted, will again establish itself as a stronghold of theBJP,'' he said.

Shah said the development journey started by the BJPunder Modi's leadership continues across the country, and manystates have taken inspiration from it.

''I am sure that voters will turn out in large numbersand development will win,'' he added.

Tight security arrangements were made at the pollingbooth where Shah and his family members cast their votes.

The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

