Kejriwal thanks people of Gujarat, to visit Surat on Feb 26

Thanking the people of Gujarat following Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) performance in the local body polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will be visiting the state on February 26.

Updated: 24-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo, Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Thanking the people of Gujarat following Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) performance in the local body polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will be visiting the state on February 26. "AAP has performed very well in the local body polls in Gujarat. I thank the people of Gujarat and especially of Surat. 125 years-old Congress party has been defeated and a new party -- the AAP is given responsibility as the main opposition party. Our every candidate will work with honesty," the Chief Minister said.

"A new politics has emerged from Gujarat, which is a politics of honesty. It is based on work done. It is the politics of good schools, hospitals and cheap electricity. We will develop Gujarat along with developing the lives of people of the state," he said. "I will be visiting Surat on February 26 to thank the people for helping Aam Aadmi Party emerge as the main opposition party in Gujarat Local Body Polls and rejecting Congress," Kejriwal added.

The BJP on Tuesday put up a spectacular performance in the Gujarat municipal corporation elections improving its numbers over the 2016 polls and nearly decimating the Congress. The party is set to retain power in all municipal corporations, which went to the polls.

The performance appears all the more credible as BJP has been in power in the state for the last 25 years. Congress hopes of anti-incumbency working as a factor in its favour were shattered.

The Congress tally went down by 121 seats compared to the previous polls whereas BJP added 100 more to its kitty. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a fight in Surat where it won 27 seats in its first outing. Other parties including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also remained unsuccessful in their attempts to corner the BJP. The BJP secured 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while the AAP secured 27. Congress and other parties did not win any seats. (ANI)

