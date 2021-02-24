PM Modi, AIADMK; Sasikala pay tributes to Jaya on her 73rd birth anniversary

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary for her services to the people.Senior ruling party leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded her statue here at the party headquarters and paid floral tributes.The AIADMK marked the occasion by organising state-wide events like distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries and organising medical camps.Modi tweeted, Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary for her services to the people.

Senior ruling party leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded her statue here at the party headquarters and paid floral tributes.

The AIADMK marked the occasion by organising state-wide events like distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries and organising medical camps.

Modi tweeted, ''Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her.'' Confidante of late Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran also paid floral tributes to 'Amma' here.

