PM Modi, AIADMK; Sasikala pay tributes to Jaya on her 73rd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary for her services to the people.

Senior ruling party leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded her statue here at the party headquarters and paid floral tributes.

The AIADMK marked the occasion by organising state-wide events like distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries and organising medical camps.

Modi tweeted, ''Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her.'' Confidante of late Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran also paid floral tributes to 'Amma' here.

