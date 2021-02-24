PM Modi, AIADMK; Sasikala pay tributes to Jaya on her 73rd birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary for her services to the people.
Senior ruling party leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garlanded her statue here at the party headquarters and paid floral tributes.
The AIADMK marked the occasion by organising state-wide events like distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries and organising medical camps.
Modi tweeted, ''Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her.'' Confidante of late Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran also paid floral tributes to 'Amma' here.
