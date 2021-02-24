Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's 'spiteful, vile' politics based on lies: Smriti Irani

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry in the Centre, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said his 'spiteful, vile' politics is based on lies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'spiteful, vile' politics based on lies: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry in the Centre, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said his 'spiteful, vile' politics is based on lies. Speaking to ANI, Irani said: "The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries. The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of. He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries. What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said Gandhi has established defeat for his party through his lies, further alleging that he disassociates himself from the truth and continuously propagates lies to insult the intelligence of citizens across the country. "I think the spiteful, vile and vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi, which insults not only the people and voters of Amethi, but which seeks to create a divide between north and south of India. It is to be condemned by every Indian citizen," she said.

"Before this, he made a statement from Assam with regards to the people in the state of Gujarat, and the result was such that the Congress was wiped out in the local body elections, as was visible in the election results from Gujarat yesterday. The question that begets the politics of Rahul Gandhi is for how long will he continue to lie to the people of our country, for how long will he divide the people of our country, for how long will he try to build hatred between communities," Irani further mentioned. Highlighting the second anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Union Minister further remarked that Gandhi refuses to acknowledge the fact that over 10 crore farmers have benefitted in this initiative and over Rs 1 crore has gone directly into the accounts of the farmers, adding that his politics is based on lies.

Days after wrongly claiming that there is no dedicated ministry to deal with the issues of fishermen, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday repeated his promise of forming a central ministry dedicated to fishermen of India. The comments of the Congress MP came at an interaction with the fishing community in Kollam's Thangassery.

"Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea. Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't. No one speaks for you in Delhi. The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected," said the Congress leader in Kollam. He made a similar gaffe in Puducherry earlier this month. Wednesday's repeat gaffe by Gandhi also came in for wide ridicule from several ministers and also on social media as memes and comments flooded various platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son

Japans communications ministry punished 11 senior officials on Wednesday for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for S...

Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll climbs to 70

Rescuers have recovered 70 bodies and 29 body parts so far in search operations following the February 7 glacial disaster in Chamoli, the district police said on Wednesday.Missing reports of 205 people have been registered at the Joshimath ...

Number of ultra-high networth individuals to rise 63 pc to 11,198 in 5 yrs in India: Report

The number of ultra-high networth individuals UHNWIs, with wealth of USD 30 million or more, is expected to rise 63 per cent over the next five years to 11,198 in India, the second fastest growth in the world, according to property consulta...

Maha: Former bureaucrat Bhujangrao Kulkarni dies

Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.He was 103.Kulkarni breathed his last at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021