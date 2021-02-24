Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oman Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:34 IST
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oman Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday. The leaders are reaching Chennai this afternoon.

According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, pier to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai. Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.

The Karunanidhi-led Dravidian party has already announced a five-member team, comprising Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin and others for the seat sharing. Congress has 34 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and lends crucial support to the DMK government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son

Japans communications ministry punished 11 senior officials on Wednesday for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for S...

Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll climbs to 70

Rescuers have recovered 70 bodies and 29 body parts so far in search operations following the February 7 glacial disaster in Chamoli, the district police said on Wednesday.Missing reports of 205 people have been registered at the Joshimath ...

Number of ultra-high networth individuals to rise 63 pc to 11,198 in 5 yrs in India: Report

The number of ultra-high networth individuals UHNWIs, with wealth of USD 30 million or more, is expected to rise 63 per cent over the next five years to 11,198 in India, the second fastest growth in the world, according to property consulta...

Maha: Former bureaucrat Bhujangrao Kulkarni dies

Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.He was 103.Kulkarni breathed his last at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021