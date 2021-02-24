Left Menu

Kerala govt to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala, anti-CAA protests

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:22 IST
Kerala govt to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala, anti-CAA protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala and the anti-CAA protests in the state,a move which was welcomed by the opposition Congress.

In a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it wasdecided to withdraw ''cases that were not of a serious criminal nature'',state government sources told PTI.

Around 2,000 cases related to Sabarimala agitation were registered across various districts in the state during 2018- 19.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent caste-based organisation in the state, which was in the forefront of the 'namajapa yathra' as part of Sabarimala agitation had earlier demanded withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

Leader of Opposition and Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the move was a ''wisdom that dawned late''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Indias largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly 8 billion.The deal will be financed ...

Fisker to collaborate with Foxconn on EV project

Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Foxconn on an electric vehicle project and forecast that production would start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fiskers shares were up nearly 18 in trading before the be...

'Insulting Indians favourite pastime' of Rahul Gandhi: Javadekar, calls opposition leader "superficial"

Amid a political slugfest over Rahul Gandhis north-south comment, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday called the opposition leader superficial and said insulting Indians was Gandhis favourite pastime. Javadekar also said the Congr...

INSIGHT-In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. And for once, in her view, she is being heard.For decades her family picked and panned the borderland near Venezuela, scouring the hills for diamonds and gold. They kept digging even afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021