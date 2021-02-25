Left Menu

Vishwa Hindu Parishad not afraid of repression, murder: VHP working president

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:27 IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad not afraid of repression, murder: VHP working president
International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Suchitra Mukherjee A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Nandhu, was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI workers in a clash with RSS men near Vayalar town in Alappuzha. International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar said that this is not the first such killing in Kerala.

"This struggle is with the people of ruling party there. No fair investigation is done. Murderers are not punished. This is unfortunate. I will demand that the government conduct a quick investigation, arrest the culprits, file a charge sheet and prosecute them in the fast track court," said Kumar. The VHP international working president said VHP members are not afraid of such repression and murder. "We will continue our campaign of Indian nationalism and offer our heads to the nation," he said.

"People of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are not afraid of the assassination and repression of the RSS activist in Kerala. We will continue our campaign of Indian nationalism," he added. Alok Kumar said Hindu girls are tricked by Muslim men by tying a kalva in hand and applying a 'tikka' on the forehead. They marry Hindu women by giving them the impression of being Hindu. If the truth is found later, there is no way to return.

"The prerequisites for any civilized society are not the misuse of our religious freedom. It is required that we congratulate the Assembly of Uttar Pradesh for passing this law," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Rights group to hold online discussion on political freedom in Tibet, East Turkistan, HK on Feb 28

A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities GMPM has scheduled a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight the ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan and Hong Kong. The topic for the online di...

Armenian PM faces military's demand to resign, talks of coup

Armenias prime minister accused top military officers on Thursday of attempting a coup after they demanded he step down, adding fuel to months long protests calling for his resignation following the nations defeat in a conflict with Azerbai...

Yechury hits out at government over rise in fares of short distance trains

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at the government over the rise in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains, and accused it of being disconnected with the masses.Amid concerns over the issue, the Railwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021