Macron says he would take AstraZeneca vaccine if it was offered

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would gladly accept being inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered when his turn comes. "In view of the latest scientific studies, the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been proven," Macron told reporters after a virtual European Union summit.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would gladly accept being inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered when his turn comes.

"In view of the latest scientific studies, the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been proven," Macron told reporters after a virtual European Union summit. "My turn will come, but I've got time. If that's the vaccine that's offered to me, I will take it, of course."

Macron had caused dismay in Britain after being quoted earlier this year as saying the shot appeared "quasi-ineffective" among those over 65.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

