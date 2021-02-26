New book on RSS launched in presence of UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

A book on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), written by the outfit's senior 'pracharak' and 'all-India sah prachar pramukh' Sunil Ambekar, was released here on Friday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The book, titled 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - Swarnim Bharat ke Disha Sootra', was released by senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosbole at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in an address on the occasion, said that if one wanted to understand the RSS, its aspect of service would have to be understood.

''In any calamity or disaster, RSS volunteers move ahead with the mission of service,'' he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the movement of over one crore migrant workers – 40 lakh were headed for home in the state itself and 60 lakh returned to other states. ''RSS workers served them irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, langauge or anything,'' he added.

To a question on the criticism of RSS, Adityanath said, ''When there is no one speaking against you, it means you are not doing good. RSS, when appreciated, never takes pride, and it never shows anger when criticised.'' Earlier, Hosbole said the book could be a ''disha sutra (guiding formula)'' for knowing the RSS, but for understanding it, one would have to come into its fold.

Sunil Ambekar had earlier written a book titled 'The RSS-Roadmaps for the 21st Century', which was released by the RSS chief in 2019.

The latest book is the Hindi version of that.

