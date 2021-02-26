Left Menu

New book on RSS launched in presence of UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:29 IST
New book on RSS launched in presence of UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

A book on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), written by the outfit's senior 'pracharak' and 'all-India sah prachar pramukh' Sunil Ambekar, was released here on Friday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The book, titled 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - Swarnim Bharat ke Disha Sootra', was released by senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosbole at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in an address on the occasion, said that if one wanted to understand the RSS, its aspect of service would have to be understood.

''In any calamity or disaster, RSS volunteers move ahead with the mission of service,'' he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the movement of over one crore migrant workers – 40 lakh were headed for home in the state itself and 60 lakh returned to other states. ''RSS workers served them irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, langauge or anything,'' he added.

To a question on the criticism of RSS, Adityanath said, ''When there is no one speaking against you, it means you are not doing good. RSS, when appreciated, never takes pride, and it never shows anger when criticised.'' Earlier, Hosbole said the book could be a ''disha sutra (guiding formula)'' for knowing the RSS, but for understanding it, one would have to come into its fold.

Sunil Ambekar had earlier written a book titled 'The RSS-Roadmaps for the 21st Century', which was released by the RSS chief in 2019.

The latest book is the Hindi version of that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021