Will Kerala assembly polls buck over 4 decade long trend is overriding question

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:53 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI): Will Kerala buck the over four decade old trend of alternating between two coalitions -- the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF--every five years is the overriding question hanging over the state as it goes to the polls on April 6.

The 2021 assembly poll will see 'metroman' E Sreedharan campaigning for the BJP.

The 88 year-old technocrat had expressed his willingness to steer the government, should BJP win the southern state, as the Chief Minister.

He had officially joined the saffron party on Thursday.

Though the southern state continues to remain a tough nut to crack for the BJP, the saffron party has emerged as a major force in the last five years with its leaders claiming that the party-led NDA will be able to convert the fight into a three horse race in several constituencies.

Since the 1980s the two major political alliances--LDF and UDF-- have alternated in the government with neither able to gain back to back victories.

While the ruling LDF, which is going to fight the polls on the plank of development and welfare, claims that it will buck that trend this time, the opposition UDF has pooh poohed it, saying the people will 'throw away' the government, hit by allegations of corruption and nepotism. ''LDF is always battle ready. There will be a continuity of the CPI(M)-led government'', LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said.

He said LDF will face the election with full confidence as its government had provided all sorts of help and care to the people during times of distress, apparently referring to the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijayaraghavan, who is also the CPI(M) acting secretary, said the candidates will be announced soon after consultations among the front's constituents on seat sharing.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said UDF is upbeat about scoring a comfortable victory this time as people are ''totally disenchanted'' with the policies and programmes of the LDF government.

''The people will vote out the corrupt LDF government in this election'', Chennithala said.

The party also alleged that the CPI(M)-led government encroached upon the sentiments of believers of all faiths and it would turn against them.

The UDF rank and file, which was frustrated after a severe setback in the December 2020 civic polls, was energised after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent grassroot level campaign, reaching out to all sections of society, including farmers and fishermen.

BJP state president Surendran said that the party, which opened its account in the Assembly for the first time in the previous polls, would prove its strength in the election.

''We were able to form the government in Tripura from zero. Likewise, we can do wonders in Kerala too'', Surendran, who is leading the party's Vijay Yatra, said.

The LDF had won 91 of the 140 seats, unseating the UDF in the 2016 polls. The UDF won only 47.

The LDF campaign in 2016 was led by veteran Communist leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. Since the 97-year-old leader withdrew from active politics recently owing to age-related health issues, the ruling front's campaign would be led by Chief Minister Vijayan.

The UDF has not projected anyone as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress had recently appointed veteran leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as the Election Management and Strategy Committee of KPCC for Kerala elections in a bid to send out a message to party workers that he is still a contender for the post.

However, the UDF's recently concluded 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', organised ahead of the polls, was led by Chennithala, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

