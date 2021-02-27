Left Menu

Vice Prez, PM pay tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary

As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings resolve to follow the path shown by him, Naidu said on Twitter.Prime Minister Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages.My humble tributes to him Saint Ravidas on his birth anniversary, the prime minister tweeted.The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

''My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him,'' Naidu said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages.

''My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary),'' the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

