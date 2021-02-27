Maha: Dead woman's father wants politics over her death to end

The father of the woman, whose death in Pune earlier this month has kicked up a political slugfest in Maharashtra, has warned that if politics over her demise does not stop, he would end his life along with his family members.

He said the defamation of his family should stop as he has one more daughter, who is yet to be married.

The 23-year-old woman had died after falling from a building in Hadapsar area of Pune on February 8. Some social media posts and the opposition BJP have alleged that Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod was linked to her death.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel at their home in Beed district on Friday, the woman's father said, ''We are trying to recover from the shock of our daughter's death and move ahead, but everyday something new comes up.'' ''Stop defaming my family. I have another daughter to marry in future. If this continues, who will marry her?'' he asked.

''I have two options before me. I will either commit suicide with my daughter before a court or register an offence in this connection,'' he added.

