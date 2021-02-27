Left Menu

Keralites wont buy into Rahul Gandhi's gimmicks, says KJ Alphons

Former union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the Central Government for being apathetic to fishermen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:10 IST
Keralites wont buy into Rahul Gandhi's gimmicks, says KJ Alphons
Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons. Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the Central Government for being apathetic to fishermen. "The NDA government formed a separate ministry for fishermen. We earmarked 20,000 crores for the fisheries sector in the corona stimulus package. What had Congress done for fishermen in their 70 years of rule?" said Alphons.

"Rahul Gandhi does not read or listen to anything. His recent gimmicks in Kerala may give him the prime time coverage of news channels, the people of Kerala will not buy into these gimmicks," he said further. Alphons also expressed hope that the BJP will come up with exceptional performance in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

"In 40 constituencies we have polled more than 30,000 votes in the previous election. We just have to garner a total of 50,000 votes to win," he said. "We have credible and esteemed people like Metro Man E Sreedharan joining us which have improved our chances," he further said.

He also said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) "have a pathetic track record in the past 65 years". "The LDF government has been closely involved with the gold smuggling racket in Thiruvananthapuram and recently the 'Deep-sea fishing' controversy has also come to light," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD - Rohin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021