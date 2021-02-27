Left Menu

Making PM Modi's schemes flourish till grassroots will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said real tributes can be paid to saint Ravidas by working to make policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flourish till the grassroots level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:15 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda pays tributes to poet-saint Ravidas in New Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said real tributes can be paid to saint Ravidas by working to make policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flourish till the grassroots level. "It is our responsibility to follow the path by Guru Ravidas ji to create a strong and capable India. We will work to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's schemes flourish at the grassroots level. This will be our real tribute to saint Ravidas ji," said Nadda while addressing a gathering after paying tributes to poet-saint Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

He further said that while imbibing the life of Saint Ravidas, people can dedicate themselves to social work through the path shown by him. Nadda also paid floral tributes to the poet at BJP headquarters.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji, who played an important role in eradicating social evils with his masterpieces, paid floral tributes to him. His philosophy full of unity and harmony is relevant even today. His every thought is the mantra of social service for our government." (ANI)

