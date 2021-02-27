PM Modi doesn't have time to meet protesting farmers: Andhra Congress leaders

Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did have time to meet farmers protesting on the Delhi borders while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were supporting them.Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath and other party leaders said this at the APCC Kisan Sammelan in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws made by the NDA-led central government.Congress leaders said at the meeting that it was the Congress that had brought the Food Security Act while the Modi government's "anti-farm laws claimed the lives of 200 farmers." The AP Congress leaders condemned the state government for accepting the central government's proposal to fix electricity meters on agricultural motor pumps in order to measure the free power being used by the farmers. They said the YSRCP government had surrendered to the whims and fancies of the central government. Both YSRCP and TDP supported the farm laws in the parliament and cheated farmers, the Congress leaders said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders congratulated the Congress-supported sarpanches and ward members in the recently concluded gram panchayat elections. Now in the recently concluded gram panchayat elections in the state, the Congress bagged 26 sarpanch posts and 110 ward member posts. They were felicitated at the Kisan Sammelan programme.

The Congress leaders said this is the beginning of the revival of the party which was losing its identity after the separation of Telangana. (ANI)

