Pune woman's death: CM will take call on Rathod, says Shinde

Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on party colleague and minister Sanjay Rathod after perusing investigation reports connected to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Pune.

She had died after falling from a building on February 8, and the opposition BJP has been linking Rathod to it, though the MLA from Digras in Yavatmal has denied all the allegations.

Advertisement

The police are probing the case on the directives of the chief minister who will take a call on Rathod after he goes through the investigation reports, Shinde told reporters in Ulhasnagar here.

The BJP has demanded that Rathod be sacked and the police probe his link to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)