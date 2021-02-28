Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on COVID-19 variants

Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on COVID-19 variantsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 05:50 IST
President Joe Biden cheered an announcement on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, but cautioned Americans to not let their guard down as new variants spread.
"Though we celebrate today’s news, I urge all Americans — keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks," Biden said in a statement. "As I have said many times, things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread, and the current improvement could reverse."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
