Left Menu

Fully geared up to conduct free, fair election in Kerala: CEO Meena

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said that the poll body is fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible election in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 09:34 IST
Fully geared up to conduct free, fair election in Kerala: CEO Meena
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said that the poll body is fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible election in the state. "We are fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible elections in Kerala. The date has been announced by the election commission, polling will take on April 6. As far as notification is concerned, it will be issued on March 12," Kerala Chief Electoral Officer told reporter.

"We have issued directions to all the authorities in the state government to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct. Any violation will be taken very seriously." Meena added. "In the state, we have made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and fair elections because this year as you know that COVID situation in Kerala is a bit serious and for that, we have made a very detailed action plan in consultation with the health department. Detailed guidelines have been issued for the political parties, for voters, officers to maintain the social distancing as well as to provide all the COVID kits at the polling booths," he said.

The CEO added, Political parties also have to comply with all the dos and dont's during the nomination process, campaign, and rallies, meetings, etc. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

According to the Election Commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. The tenure of the Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travis Scott extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic

In an act of kindness, American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott recently extended support to those impacted due to the Texas winter freeze amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by providing them with emergency food assistance. According to ...

Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.The police rushe...

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021