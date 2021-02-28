Left Menu

Left-Cong grand alliance will defeat TMC, BJP: Adhir

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said the grand alliance of the Left- Congress and other secular forces will defeat both the TMC and the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking at a joint rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here, Chowdhury said the massive gathering proves that the upcoming elections will not be a two-cornered contest.

He said the BJP and the ruling TMC desire that apart from these two parties, there should not exist any other political force in the state, which come in their path.

''In future, there will not be any BJP or TMC, only the grand alliance will remain,'' he asserted.

