Left Menu

Bengal: BJP alleges party worker's mother thrashed, police say her face swollen due to ailment

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:08 IST
Bengal: BJP alleges party worker's mother thrashed, police say her face swollen due to ailment

The BJP alleged on Sunday that a party worker and his aged mother were beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The TMC denied the allegation, stating that the BJP is making false claims in desperation.

A senior police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.

Majumdar's mother claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC ''goons'' and that they threatened her son not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The police officer, however, claimed that the mother of the BJP supporter was not attacked and that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.

The matter is being investigated and those behind the incident are yet to be identified as they were wearing masks, the officer said.

The incident is being probed from all angles, including political rivalry and family dispute, he said.

The BJP posted a photo of the woman's swollen face on social media, saying, ''People of Bengal will not forgive those who assaulted Bengal's daughter''.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress has been pitching Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Bengal's daughter.

Reacting to the incident, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted, ''Trinamool is running a positive campaign.

BJP desperate. They have no counter to Mamata Banerjee on good governance and Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay (Bengal wants its own daughter).'' ''So how long do they go? Fabricate. Deceive. No one is spared. Not even senior citizens. Fake News factory. Exposed again,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. I stand befo...

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021