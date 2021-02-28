Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 23:10 IST
PM praises Odisha man who trains youths to join armed forces for free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Odisha's ''Naik Sir'' for his selfless service in training youths to join the armed forces and the police.

Modi thanked 28-year-old Silu Nayak of Jagatsinghpur in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio programme.

''There is a gentleman at Arakhuda in Odisha Nayak Sir. As such his name is Silu Nayak. He is a man on a mission.

He imparts free training to the youths who want to join the army. The name of Nayak Sir's organisation is Mahaguru Battalion,'' the prime minister said in the programme.

''You will be surprised to know that the people this organisation has trained, have secured their places in uniformed forces such as the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF and BSF,'' said Modi.

The PM said that it is amazing that Nayak had himself tried to get recruited in Odisha Police, but could not succeed. Despite this, on the basis of his own training, he has made many youths worthy of national service.

''Come, let us all wish Nayak Sir greater success for preparing more heroes for our country,'' Modi said.

For the last five years, Nayak has been training youths interested in joining the armed forces. He imparts the training at the dry Devi river bed at Arakhuda. He has so far trained around 300 youths and 70 of them have been recruited in the armed forces.

''It is really a matter of pride to be named by the prime minister. It gives pleasure to get recognition for your service,'' Nayak told reporters.

''After completing my graduation from a college at Naugaan in Jagatsinghpur, I prepared hard for the physical fitness and written tests,'' he said adding that it has helped him in training the youths.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi too praised Nayak saying that his efforts will inspire more youths of Odisha to join the Army.

