TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid the exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.

The TMC leadership said that they will talk to Chakraborty on the issue.

Advertisement

''I have informed party supremo (Mamata Banerjee) that I don't want to contest the elections but will campaign for the party,'' Chakraborty said in a Facebook post.

Chakraborty, a first-time MLA from the Taldangra constituency in the Bankura district, is a familiar face in vernacular television news channel talk shows representing the TMC's views on various issues.

BJP leader Sayantan Basu said that in the 2019 Parliament elections, TMC was way behind the BJP in the Taldangra assembly segment, which is part of the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency that was won by the saffron party's candidate Subhas Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)