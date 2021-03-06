UP: Nishad Party warns of agitation if fishermen community not granted reservation in govt jobs

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:06 IST
The Nishad Party on Saturday said if the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government do not provide reservation to the fishermen community in government jobs, there will be an agitation bigger than the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.

Speaking at a press conference, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said Uttar Pradesh's fishermen community is being mobilised under the banner of his party, an ally of the ruling BJP.

He said his party parted ways with the BSP after it ''robbed'' the fishermen and bypassed SP and Congress as they did not give the community its rights.

''If the BJP also goes back on its promise, the fishermen community will stop pressing its button (on the EVM),'' he said.

The Nishad Party joined hands with the BJP just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after breaking away from the SP-BSP-RLD 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking the Congress, Nishad said today the party is acting as a friend of fishermen but if it had worked for the community's welfare during the 70 years of its rule, their condition would not have so bad.

He also said state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu should resign from the party if he is a real well-wisher of Nishads.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for targeting the state government over the law and order issue, among others, during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Aligarh, Nishad said the former chief minister is working to spoil the image of Uttar Pradesh in the country and abroad.

Yadav should also recall the incidents which took place during the tenure of his government and how there was a steady rise in crimes against women, he said.

