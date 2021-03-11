Odd News Roundup: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves; Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitiser and more

Odd News Roundup: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves; Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitiser and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurant
When your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip outside for 24 hours to attract diners? To drive the point home, stuntman Hunter Ray Barker is wearing a T-shirt and mask with the Los Toros restaurant logo which features three bulls, and getting his arm tattooed with the image during the marathon.
Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing
A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a Royal Albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame. The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on.
And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media. Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.
Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions. Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.
