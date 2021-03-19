No reason for France to reject AstraZeneca vaccine - govt spokesman

Left Menu

There is no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday. France is due to resume use of the vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Union's drug watchdog said it was convinced that the shot's benefits outweighed any risks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:56 IST
There is no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

France is due to resume use of the vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Union's drug watchdog said it was convinced that the shot's benefits outweighed any risks. More than a dozen nations including France had suspended its use following an investigation into reports of blood disorders.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to get the AstraZeneca vaccine himself on Friday. Castex announced a new month-long lockdown for Paris and other parts of the country on Thursday, after a faltering vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

Attal told RTL radio the government would step up efforts to ensure as many people as possible worked from home rather than offices.

