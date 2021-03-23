Left Menu

Greece marks 200 years of independence with hopes of rebirth

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:54 IST
Greece marks 200 years of independence with hopes of rebirth

Reviving memories of its battle for independence from Ottoman Turkish rule 200 years ago, Greece is preparing to defy the coronavirus with bicentennial celebrations on Thursday that it hopes will mark a turning point after a very difficult decade.

Greece emerged from the biggest bailout in economic history in 2018 after years of painful austerity that drove it deep into poverty. One in two young Greeks was unemployed and more than half a million people left the country to find work abroad. No sooner had the economy started to recover, than the coronavirus pandemic hit and Greece slipped back into recession.

However the conservative government, which announced the independence day celebrations as a sign that Greece was back soon after it came to power in 2019, is determined to press ahead, even if events have been scaled back sharply. "Especially for young people, I believe such symbolic dates can really mark a break from the past," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this week.

"The challenge immediately after the pandemic is not just to take a few steps of improvement but many brave leaps of progress." Although the coronavirus has meant celebrations are smaller and many events moved online, some have been held.

'FREEDOM OR DEATH!' In Agia Lavra, one of Greece's oldest monasteries, actors wearing the kilt-like dress of Greek revolutionaries last week re-enacted the taking of the legendary oath of "Freedom or Death!" - the slogan of revolt against Ottoman rule.

Greece was under Ottoman rule for nearly 400 years since Ottoman Turks invaded what was then Constantinople, capital of the Byzantine empire, in 1453. Scattered uprisings in 1821 escalated into a full-scale war which - helped by the intervention of Britain, France and Russia - finally resulted in the establishment of an independent kingdom of Greece in 1832.

"The importance of this milestone year, this milestone anniversary, is that we have a message; it speaks about the rebirth of the country," said Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, a former parliamentarian leading the 2021 organizing committee. "After 10 years of crisis, Greece is still standing," she said from the National Mint, which has issued commemorative coins of modern Greece's first currencies, the Phoenix and the Drachma.

The annual military parade on March 25, Greece's national day, will be a muted affair, with the country in lockdown. French President Emmanuel Macron had to pull out of the visit but Britain's Prince Charles and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin are expected to attend and French and U.S. fighter jets will take part.

France, which will be represented at the parade by its defence minister, has also donated a magnificent tapestry depicting Renaissance painter Raphael's "The School of Athens" of ancient Greece's great thinkers. "The School of Athens symbolizes all of our commitment to democracy," French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave said. "It reminds us of all the Western Republics owe to the Greek Republic." (Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Expert panel set up to examine industry views on govt's plan to ban 27 pesticides: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday told Parliament that the government has constituted an experts panel to examine objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification regarding imposing a ban on 27 pe...

UPDATE 3-Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital

A volcano erupted near Icelands capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks. The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, aroun...

Ganemat-Angad pair continues India's dominance with mixed skeet gold at shooting World Cup

The gold rush continued for Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday as Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa claimed the skeet mixed team top honours here.The 20-year-old Ganemat and 25-year-old Angad, who had topped the qualifi...

Retired Army man shot dead in west Delhi

A 43-year-old retired Army man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in west Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh alias Fauzi, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, they said. Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021