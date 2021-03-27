Jarkiholi CD row: Didn't meet the woman, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that he did not meet the woman who is believed to be involved in the sex CD scandal case. "I did not meet that lady and have nothing to do with the Ramesh Jarkiholi allegations," he said.

Shivakumar said this after a leaked audio conversation on Friday had references to him, with the woman, purportedly the one who has filed a complaint against Jarkiholi, stating the role of 'Mahanayak' has come out in the open. The woman has filed a complaint against BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"We are in public life and being a politician thousands of people come to meet me every day near my house, my office and wherever I go. Even the lady in CD might have tried to meet me but I am not aware of it," he said. The Congress leader, however, said he knew Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the sex scandal. "As far as Naresh is concerned I know the boy is a media person I have met him, have also visited his house but I got nothing to do with Ramesh Jarkiholi allegations he is wishing me good luck I wish him good luck," said the Congress leader.

Earlier, Ramesh Jarkiholi has alleged that DK Shivakumar is the producer of the CD. "But I confirm once again I did not meet that lady or she did not meet me Ramesh Jarkiholi can release anything I wish him good luck I don't know why they have taken my name in the conversation the lady in CD might have tried to meet me to convey her personal problem but she did not meet me she might have met other people for the safety," he said.

He further said that he is going to campaign in favour of our candidates and congress-supported candidates. "I am going to Tamil Nadu border areas of Karnataka near my constituency kanakapura. I am going to campaign in favour of our candidates and Congress-supported candidates," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP in Karnataka lashed out at the DK Shivakumar in the sleaze CD case and questioned him. In a series of tweets in Kannada, the Karnataka BJP tagging Shivakumar, questioned what does he have to say on his role? "A woman taking D.K. Shivakumar's name proved that Shivakumar is fit to stay in Tihar. He was considered to be only corrupt... now it's proved that he is morally corrupt too. He can stoop to any level," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

In another tweet, the party has warned that Shivakumar has set the precedence of vengeance politics and he will have to "pay a heavy price" for this. A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

A complainant Dinesh Kallahall had earlier told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the former minister and his people." Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake".

Six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had on March 5 moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them. (ANI)

