Left Menu

Congress fields Ajit Mangaraj for Pipili by-election

With the Congress announcing the name of Ajit Mangaraj as its candidate for the by-election to the Pipili Assembly seat, polling for which is scheduled to take place on April 17, the battle lines are now clearly drawn.The by-election is likely to witness a triangular fight between the BJD, Congress and BJP.Earlier both the ruling BJD and opposition BJP had announced the names of Rudrapratap Maharathy and Ashrit Pattnayak as their candidates for the by-election respectively.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:47 IST
Congress fields Ajit Mangaraj for Pipili by-election

With the Congress announcing the name of Ajit Mangaraj as its candidate for the by-election to the Pipili Assembly seat, polling for which is scheduled to take place on April 17, the battle lines are now clearly drawn.

The by-election is likely to witness a triangular fight between the BJD, Congress and BJP.

Earlier both the ruling BJD and opposition BJP had announced the names of Rudrapratap Maharathy and Ashrit Pattnayak as their candidates for the by-election respectively. While Pattnayak has already filed his nomination papers, the BJD and Congress candidates will file their papers on the last date of filing nomination.

Ajit Mangaraj had contested from the Pipili assembly segment as a Congress candidate in 2019 election and as a BJP candidate in 2009 polls.

Similarly, BJP candidate Ashrit Pattnayak, has also unsuccessfully contested from the Pipili seat twice earlier in 2019 as a BJP candidate and as an Independent candidate in 2014.

The by-elections for the Pipili seat was necessitated following the demise of the seven time MLA and former minister Pradeep Maharathy in October, 2020.

The ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has fielded Pradeep Maharathy's son Rudrapratap Maharathy in the by-election.

While both Pattnayak and Mangaraj have previous experience of contesting the polls from Pipili assembly segment, BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy is new to electoral politics. However, Maharathy said he too has experience in the election management while working with his father in previous elections.

Apart from being a fresh and youth candidate, Rudrapratap also expects sympathy votes as he is contesting from his late father's constituency which he represented in the Odisha assembly seven time. Maharathy family also has a sizeable followers and network across the constituency, a BJD leader said.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said: ''Pipili- Delanga segment is a strong fort of BJD. The party's target is that Rudrapratap's winning margin will be more than his later father Pradeep Maharathy, who was popular in the region.'' BJP deputy leader in Assembly B C Sethy claimed that their candidate Ashrit Pattnaik is popular and had lost the elections last time just by about 15,000 votes. ''The BJP candidate has recently won a gram panchayat in Pipili which indicated that the people of the segment want change,'' Sethi said.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray claimed that Ajit Mangaraj is the fittest candidate who can win the seat as the people have lost their faith both in the BJD and the BJP.

While the last date for filing nomination papers is March 30, the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2 and the results will be declared the same day, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most prominent critics, said ...

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021