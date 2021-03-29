Kerala polls: Chennithala urges Election Commission to ensure transparent elections

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of Kerala High Court's directions and ensure transparent elections in the state. "This is a fraud on democracy how an Election Commission goes with this electoral roll. Large numbers of bogus voters are now included in voters' list. High Court has given direction to the Election Commission to see that one citizen should only get to vote once and fraud voters should be removed," Chennithala told reporters here.

"I urge upon the Election Commission to take cognizance of High Court and do the needful to ensure transparent elections," he said. The Congress leader claimed that the UDF will come back with a comfortable majority. He also alleged that there is a secret understanding between BJP and CPI (M).

"There is a secret understanding with BJP and CPM... Everybody knows this. But it will not work here. The people of Kerala are not fools. They will definitely give a befitting reply to unholy alliances between BJP and CPM," he said. The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to ensure that voters with multiple entries vote only once in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The court gave the interim order on the petition filed by Ramesh Chennithala in which he sought restraining of fake and multiple entries of voters' name in the voters' list.The petition sought the court to give a directive to the Election Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala.Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

