We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Hassan to voters in Puducherry

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST
MNM president Kamal Haasan canvassed for his party candidates in Puducherry on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met. Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini, who is contesting from Raj Bhavan seat, Saravanan from Muthiyalpet, Chandramohan from Kalapet, Arikrishnan from Muthaliyarpet, Rudrakumar from Aryakuppam, Santhosh from Uppalam, Somanathan from Embalam and Sakthivel from Orleanpet.

Addressing the gathering in Lal Bhat Street, Haasan said, "You need to ensure our candidates emerge victorious because once elected they will ensure that the basic needs of the people are met... We are here to serve you. We have dedicated our lives to you." Stressing that no one should abuse the power of position, he said: "We are very happy to see the people waiting and getting excited for us... I like to say one thing, what is your view on it. Are they abusing the power or not? I already told you my view on it. No one should abuse the power of position whether it is me or the Prime Minister."

"Whatever the decision was taken by people will be accepted, seeing the excitement and happiness in their faces, we are also looking for their results," he added. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the national political parties in their manifesto have promised to give a special focus to tourism development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

