Prohibitory orders in Puducherry ahead of PM Modi's visit
The Puducherry administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over the Union Territory in connection with security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:00 IST
The Puducherry administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over the Union Territory in connection with security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday.
In order, the District Magistrate Purva Garg said, "An order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in the whole of Puducherry region to prohibit the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles for two days dated March 29 and 30."
PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
