Republican former President Donald Trump has launched an official website https://www.45office.com, a platform for his supporters to stay in touch and to showcase his time in office. The 45office.com website's home page displays multiple pictures of Trump with various figures including his wife Melania, members of the military, and world leaders, which were taken at multiple events during his time as president. "The Office of Donald J.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:08 IST
An official website of Trump launched to stay connected with supporters
Former US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Republican former President Donald Trump has launched an official website https://www.45office.com, a platform for his supporters to stay in touch and to showcase his time in office. The 45office.com website's home page displays multiple pictures of Trump with various figures including his wife Melania, members of the military, and world leaders, which were taken at multiple events during his time as president.

"The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda," the message on the website's home page read. The "About" section contains a glowing 850-word synopsis of his time in office, highlighting what Trump has often cited as his greatest achievements, including energy and border security, strengthening NATO and other international alliances, and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It made no mention of the scandals, corruption investigations, two impeachments, or the attacks on democratic institutions that framed his presidency. It was not immediately clear when the website went live.

Trump retains significant influence over the Republican Party despite his loss in the 2020 election and has hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, said Trump will launch his own social media platform in two to three months.

Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

