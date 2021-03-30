Left Menu

Fixed match of UDF and LDF will be rejected by Kerala, says PM Modi

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Kerala's Palakkad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition parties and stated that the fixed match of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) is going to be rejected by Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly polls. Speaking at an election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them."

"I have come among you to seek your blessings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," the Prime Minister said and added that the people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party. Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift, PM Modi said and stated that the move is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first-time voter in the state.

Hitting out at the LDF, the Prime Minister said, "About LDF it can be said, Judas has betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold." 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state Assembly polls, welcomed PM Modi ahead of the speech in Palakkad.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

