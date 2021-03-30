Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah tests COVID positive; PM wishes him speedy recovery

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:24 IST
Veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who isolated himself at home on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, was wished a speedy recovery by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet this morning, the National Conference (NC) leader's son Omar Abdullah informed about his father testing positive for the coronavirus and also urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Prime Minister Modi, while replying to his tweet, wished Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member and a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, a speedy recovery.

''Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,'' he tweeted.

Omar Abdullah, also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, promptly replied to Modi, saying, ''My father and the rest of the family join me in thanking you for your wishes and prayers @narendramodi ji.'' Farooq Abdullah (85), who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, is in isolation at his home. Doctors from the SKIMS Hospital checked his vitals and also took blood samples for testing, officials said.

In his tweet, Omar Abdullah said, ''My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms.'' ''I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,'' he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a reply to Omar Abdullah's tweet said, ''Very sorry to hear that. Hope he (Farooq Abdullah) recovers soon.'' People's Conference leader Sajad Lone wished a speedy recover for Farooq Abdullah. ''Wishing Dr Farooq Sahib a speedy recovery in his fight against COVID,'' he tweeted.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also wished the NC veteran a speedy recovery.

''Saddened to learn about Farooq Abdullah Ji testing positive for COVID-19. I wish him speedy recovery and the best of health,'' he said.

