Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that "girls should be careful" while going near the Congress leader as "he is unmarried". Speaking at a campaign rally supporting CPI(M) leader and current power minister MM Mani on Monday ahead of the upcoming polls, George on Monday said: "Rahul Gandhi's programs are held only in women colleges. He will go there and teach girls how to stand straight and how to bend. My dear children, don't go near him and do such things...he is not married."

The remarks have invited widespread protest from Congress, with Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanding that George be arrested for making remarks against the Wayanad MP and also against women. Meanwhile, the women's wing of the Congress party carried out a protest in front of the secretariat against George for insulting women.

They demanded that police should register a case and arrest him. Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)