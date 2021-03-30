Left Menu

Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that "girls should be careful" while going near the Congress leader as "he is unmarried".

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:49 IST
Girls should be careful near Rahul Gandhi as he is unmarried: Joyce George
Former Kerala MP addressing a public meet in Idukki on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Kerala MP Joyce George has made derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying that "girls should be careful" while going near the Congress leader as "he is unmarried". Speaking at a campaign rally supporting CPI(M) leader and current power minister MM Mani on Monday ahead of the upcoming polls, George on Monday said: "Rahul Gandhi's programs are held only in women colleges. He will go there and teach girls how to stand straight and how to bend. My dear children, don't go near him and do such things...he is not married."

The remarks have invited widespread protest from Congress, with Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanding that George be arrested for making remarks against the Wayanad MP and also against women. Meanwhile, the women's wing of the Congress party carried out a protest in front of the secretariat against George for insulting women.

They demanded that police should register a case and arrest him. Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After widespread criticism, Joyce George withdraws remarks against Rahul

After coming under fire for his sexually-coloured remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former MP Joyce George on Tuesday withdrew his comments and expressed regret publicly, even as the national party demanded his arrest while the ...

India REITs market poised to evolve in 2021, led by Bengaluru, at 88 million sq. ft: JLL

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias Real Estate Investment Trust REIT market will enter a period of prolonged growth, with more REITs forecast to be listed in 2021 and beyond. According to JLL, the number of buyers and seller...

Ex-BSP MLA Virendra Singh passes away

Former BSP MLA Virendra Singh died here on Tuesday following prolonged illness.The 61-year-old breathed his last around noon.He is survived by his wife and two sons, his son Ashish told reporters.Singh had been suffering from serious health...

BioNTech-Pfizer raise 2021 vaccine output goal to 2.5 bln doses

BioNTech said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer expect to increase manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of 2021, after bringing a new German facility on stream. Pfizer previously said the two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021