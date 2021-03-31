Pinarayi Vijayan govt's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates: Priyanka Gandhi

Left Menu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his government's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Karunagappalli, Kerala on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his government's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates. "The people of Kerala are the real gold of the state. But the CM is busy smuggling gold and giving out fishing contracts to foreign companies. They're pursuing a corporate manifesto. Their agenda is to sell state assets to corporates," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Karunagappalli while campaigning ahead of the assembly election in Kerala.

She also said, "You have a choice between three types of politics. Politics of CPM which is repression, scam and violence. BJP politics which spreads hate and divisiveness; and Congress' politics of futuristic vision for Kerala. For 5 years, CPM was about fraud, fear and favouritism." Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

