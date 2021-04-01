Left Menu

Bengal polls: TMC writes letter to EC alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:35 IST
Bengal polls: TMC writes letter to EC alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur
TMC leader Derek O'Brien. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. O'Brien alleged that booth capturing in polling station numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 30 were taking place.

"Huge mob of BJP workers have entered booth numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163 and 30. BJP workers attempting to take control of EVM and rigging the booth," he wrote. BJP workers earlier alleged that the police are not letting a fair election to take place and enabling TMC people to capture the booths.

TMC party workers also accused BJP's candidate from Debra, Bharati Ghosh of influencing the electorate by visiting the polling booths. A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote in the second phase.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. energy sec calls Saudi ahead of OPEC

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm held a telephone call with Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy for consumers, she said on...

Rajinikanth dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to those 'who have been a part' of his journey

Megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday penned a note of gratitude and dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to those who have been a part of his journey. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had earlier in the day anno...

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

Book offers all-important lessons for start-ups

Inspired by the secrets of shinise or Japanese companies dating back to the time of samurais, corporate leaders R Gopalakrishnan and R Narayanan take a deep dive into the art of growing and sustaining a business in their new book.Wisdom for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021